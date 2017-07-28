Nationals hit 8 HRs to blast Brewers 15-2 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Nationals hit 8 HRs to blast Brewers 15-2

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

 WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
   Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).
   After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.
   The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out, after which some of the fans reacted with good-natured booing.
   Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead center that finally chased Blazek, whose first major league start was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
 

