The attorney for convicted killer Steven Avery is challenging anyone to prove her client is guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Kathleen Zellner posted a 100-question quiz Thursday.

Steven Avery attorney hopeful DNA testing will help his former client

Steven Avery's exoneration: What 'Making a Murderer' doesn't show

The challenge offers a $10,000 prize for anyone who answers all 100 questions, and proves that Avery killed photographer Teresa Hallbach.

The answers have to be backed up with evidence.

Avery is serving a life sentence, but Zellner is trying to get that sentence overturned.

To take the quiz, click here.