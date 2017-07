There could be nearly 1,000 kayakers on the Wisconsin and Rib Rivers in the Wausau area Saturday.

The third annual Paddle Pub Crawl begins around noon at Eagles Club. Paddlers will make their way to Trails End, taking over the waterways for several hours.

Newsline 9 had Ed Giallombardo, who started the crawl two years ago, on Wake Up Wisconsin. He gave safety tips and kayaking techniques. Giallombardo emphasized wearing a life jacket and bringing extra water.

He has also gotten charities involved over the years, including the Everest Youth Rugby Club who will be doing boat checks this year along with a watermelon and water station.

The kayaking crawl can take anywhere from 5 to 7 hours.