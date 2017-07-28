Woman gets 3 years in prison in heroin case linked to Spencer death

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Marshfield woman accused of supplying fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a 22-year-old Spencer man was sentenced to three years in prison in two Wood County cases, including one connected to the Spencer man's death, authorities said Friday.

Cassandra Staab was convicted of five felonies, including manufacturing and delivering heroin in the Jan. 31 death of Thomas Bychinski, after pleading no contest in a plea deal that dismissed six other charges, most of them felonies, online Wood County court records said.

Her punishment includes five years of extended supervision after she is released from prison, the clerk of court's office said. One of the cases settled Thursday involved drug incidents in October 2013, the other involved the sale of heroin the day of Bychinski's death. The Wood County cases list Staab's address as Eau Claire.

Staab now faces another felony in Marathon County - first-degree reckless homicide - in Bychinski's death. Her preliminary hearing is Sept. 5.

The criminal complaint in that case details how three friends in Spencer, a western Marathon County city of about 2,000 people, obtained and used heroin and the heroin that killed Bychinski, who worked in Abbotsford, had furanyl fentanyl and acryl fentanyl, which police said get sold as a designer drug.

When Bychinski's body was discovered in his bedroom by two friends, one told police that Bychinski was a "heroin user" and Staab was his source, the complaint said.

The man told investigators that he purchased heroin from Staab at a grocery story parking lot in Marshfield Jan. 30 and smoked some with Bychinski, the complaint said. Another man, the witness' brother, said he arranged to purchase one gram of heroin from Staab for $250 and has been buying from her for more than a month.

The man said Staab told him the heroin was "very potent, powerful stuff," the complaint said.

The man told investigators he once went to Milwaukee with Staab to purchase $800 worth of heroin and he got a gram for driving because his brother and Staab were "shooting up" on the trip, the complaint said.

The father of the two brothers told investigators he found one of them the morning of Jan. 31 "overdosed on the bathroom floor" but was able to revive him, the complaint said.

The father said he found some heroin and two syringes and threw them in a garbage can in the garage, the complaint said.

The brothers told police they did not give Bychinsky the heroin and he may have found it in the garage, the complaint said.