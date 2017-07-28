Packers' Biegel still not healthy, starts camp on PUP list

Packers OLB Vince Biegel is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The Wisconsin Rapids native has had two foot surgeries in the past year, including one in May, and still is not ready to return from the injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he's hopeful Biegel will return within the next few weeks.

Green Bay is erring on the side of caution with the former Badger, making sure it's full healthy before they return him to the field. Biegel said he was able to do some work Thursday inside the Don Hutson center, doing some running and making some cuts off the injured foot.

The Packers first preseason game is Thursday, August 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.