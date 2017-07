WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Humane Society of Marathon County is hosting an open house Saturday, Aug. 12, to show the community what's going on at the shelter with recent leadership changes.

The party, which includes building tours, raffles, food, a photo booth, music and plenty of animals looking to find homes, runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Community members are invited to stop by the shelter and talk with the staff and management.

For more information on the shelter go to www.catsndogs.org