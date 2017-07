A Wisconsin Rapids man died when his motorcycle left a rural road and crashed into a ditch, the Wood County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Robert J. Quinell Jr., 54, died in the crash that happened Thursday about 10:30 p.m. on Lone Pine Road at County Highway F in the Town of Sigel, Deputy Robert Liebe said.

The motorcycle entered the "grassy portion of the road shoulder," went into the ditch, the motorcycle overturned and the driver was ejected, Liebe said in a statement.

No other details were released.

