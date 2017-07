If you are nostalgic for '90's television shows, you may want to subscribe to Hulu.



The streaming service has locked up the exclusive rights to five TV shows that were part of ABC's TGIF lineup-- "Full House," "Family Matters," "Step By Step," "Perfect Strangers" and "Hangin' with Mister Cooper."



This deal, which was made with Warner Brothers, includes more than 800 episodes.



Hulu also nabbed the rights for "Golden Girls," "The O.C." and "Seinfeld."