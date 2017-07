Attorney General Jeff Sessions will honor the Antigo officer who responded to the 2016 prom shooting with the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Andrew Hopfensperger Jr. has been approved to receive the 2015-2016 medal at a future ceremony.

Hopfensperger saved may lives during a gunman's assault on the Antigo prom last year, the DOJ said.

There is no word on when the medal ceremony will be.

These recipients were recommended by the Medal of Valor Review Board and approved by the Attorney General, according to the DOJ.

The Medal of Valor is the highest national award for public safety officers and is given to recognize an act of extraordinary valor above and beyond the call duty.