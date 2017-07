(CNN)-- SpaceX is now one of the most valuable privately held companies in the world and beyond.

It recently hit the 21-billion dollar mark.

Only about a half-dozen companies are said to have hit that mark.

While most of those companies.. Like Uber and Air bnb have their feet planted firmly on the ground but SpaceX has its sights set on the moon and mars.

In December, it plans to make the first privately-funded trip to the moon.

But its ultimate goal is to put humans on Mars.