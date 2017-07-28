Charges against Oneida Co. sheriff's detective dismissed

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - Two felony charges against an Oneida County sheriff's detective accusing her of stealing money from 2010 to 2014 have been dismissed, according to online Oneida County court records.

In November, Sheriff Grady Hartman said Sara Welcenbach, 41, stole about $2,500 from the agency's account for buying drugs during undercover probes. She was charged with two felony counts of misconduct in public office.

The theft was uncovered following an audit of the account, the sheriff said.

According to court records, Welcenbach, who was charged under the name Sara Gardner, worked out a deferred prosecution agreement in June that called for her to reimburse the sheriff's department $1,200 for "alleged shortages" to the drug unit cash boxes.

The deal said if "missing or misplaced receipts" are discovered, which were not previously recorded and which may have contributed to the alleged shortages, Welcenbach will be reimbursed that money, up to $1,200.

Welcenbach was also to complete the six-week accounting fundamentals course at Nicolet Area Technical College.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges Thursday.

Welcenbach joined the agency in 2002 and was named a detective in 2009, Hartman said. She has been on an unpaid leave of absence since 2014, the sheriff said in November.