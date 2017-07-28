DA: Broken heart triggered July 20 gunshots, fire near Pelican Lake

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A shooting and a van set on fire in some woods near Pelican Lake was triggered by man who told investigators he got upset after learning his wife had cheated on him, according to a criminal complaint.

Richard Hitchcock, 51, of Waukesha is charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated in the July 20 incident. A caller told police he heard gunshots and Hitchcock was suicidal, the complaint said.

Hitchcock made his first appearance in Oneida County Circuit Court on Thursday and a judge ordered him jailed on a $2,500 signature bond, online court records said.

Hitchcock is accused of firing three shots into the air with a .22-caliber rifle and burning his van, a nighttime incident that caused the sheriff's department to respond with its SWAT team. No one was hurt.

Hitchcock eluded authorities for more than three hours.

He told investigators he had been sober for 20 years but bought beer to drink after learning of his wife's infidelity, leading him to shoot his gun and have a desire to blow up his van, the criminal complaint said.

A test determined Hitchcock's blood alcohol level was 0.126 percent. The legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent.