Search for missing man after Taylor Co. garage fire

Authorities are searching for a missing man after a garage fire in Taylor County, according to Chief Deputy Larry Woebbeking.

Officials say the fire was reported around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday night at a home on State Highway 64 in the Town of Goodrich. They say the person living at the property was Shane Ziegel, 42.

Ziegel, nor his car, was found at the home.

Officials report a friend last saw him around 6:30 p.m. and he was believed to have been headed home.

Friday morning, Marathon County Sheriff's Department officials reported finding Ziegel's car on Lane Road in the Town of Halsey. No one was in the car and authorities were not able to find Ziegel.

Ziegel is not considered a suspect in the garage fire, according to Woebbeking. It's unknown if he's in any danger.

If you have information about Ziegel's location, you're asked to give the Taylor County Sheriff's Department a call at 715-748-2200.