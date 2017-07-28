Manawa mom, 22, charged with abuse of toddler son

WAUPACA (WAOW) - A 22-year-old Manawa woman locked her two-year-old son in a car seat for hours, sometimes overnight, according to a criminal complaint.

Jazzmine Morin-Muthig is charged with one felony count of physical child abuse recklessly causing harm in an incident that happened in November.

The mother, who was not arrested, is to make her first court appearance Aug. 22 on a summons to appear, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Police were alerted to Morin-Muthig's behavior and some bruises on the child by the child's 25-year-old father in mid-November, the complaint said.

A woman who knew the child's grandmother told investigators she heard Morin-Muthig yell and swear at her son and threaten to "beat him" if he did not behave, the complaint said.

Morin-Muthig's mother told investigators she saw her daughter hit the toddler hard enough to leave marks, the complaint said.

People who knew the mother told investigators she would "lock" the child in a car seat almost everyday for "naps or discipline," the complaint said.

The document was not clear whether the car seat was in a car or in the mother's home. District Attorney Veronica Isherwood was not in her office late Friday afternoon, a receptionist said.