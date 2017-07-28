Investigator: Tractor "erupted in flames" burning operator - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A young Stevens Point man was severely burned after the tractor he was operating "erupted in flames," Capt. J.b. Moody of the Stevens Point Fire Department said Friday.

The fire on the city's east happened about 8 p.m. Thursday as the tractor was being used to cut brush or grass, Moody said.

"The cause is still undetermined," he said.

The man was airlifted to a burn center in Madison, Moody said. His condition was not immediately known.

No other details were released.

