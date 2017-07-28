Amherst family donates $40,000 to help keep farmers safe

An Amherst family is taking action to keep fellow farmers safe after losing their son tragically last summer.

Mike Biadasz was killed on his family farm August 15, 2016 while working on the manure pit. He was overcome by toxic gasses and killed instantly.

“Honestly it's been hell [since he died],” Mike's father Bob said. “Our mission is to hopefully bring safety and awareness to everybody in our community and the state for starts.”

Through the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Memorial Fund, the family donated $40,000 to the National Farm Medicine Center on Friday in Marshfield. The donation will help fund a rebate program for farmers to buy or rent gas monitors.

“Thanks to the Biadasz family, Wisconsin farmers will be able to rent gas monitors affordability from reliable companies,” NFMC Associate Research Scientist Casper Bendixsen said. “These monitors will alert a worker to a toxic or oxygen deficient area prompting them to seek safety.”

As the Biadasz family continues to mourn, they find comfort in helping others.

“We need to do something to protect more people with this monitor program,” Bob said. “Get educated and save their employees or family members from the tragedy that took Mike away.”

For a week-long rental, the monitor devices can cost up to $170. Through the program, a farmer could receive up to $750 in rebates every year.

The family hopes to begin the rebate system in time for manure hauling season at the end of August.