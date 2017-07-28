Johnson, Duffy react to Priebus ousting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Johnson, Duffy react to Priebus ousting

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Politicians from the Badger State were quick to call Reince Priebus a "good friend," following President Trump's announcement that the Wisconsin native would no longer serve as his chief of staff. 

Newsline 9 spoke with Congressman Sean Duffy over the phone moments after the president sent out news via Twitter.

"Reince Priebus is a friend of mine, he's a Wisconsinite," said Duffy. "He has served the president well, fought hard for the president and the president's priorities. And if he's out of the White House, I wish him well. He'll be successful with he, his wife and his family."

Senator Ron Johnson released the following statement after the announcement:

“Reince Priebus is a good friend. I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck going forward. Secretary Kelly is an outstanding leader who has served his country honorably and I know he will do an excellent job at the White House. I look forward to working with the administration as they choose a new leader for the Department of Homeland Security.”

