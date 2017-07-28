Walker on Foxconn: This will help our workforce

Governor Scott Walker is working to ease the public's mind about the state's ability to provide a large enough workforce to fill the jobs needed at Foxconn.

In his State-of-the-State address earlier this year, he said Wisconsin had plenty of jobs, but not enough workers to fill them.

He said it may sound counter intuitive, but he believes bringing Foxconn to the Badger State will fix that problem.

"You may be shaking your head and asking 'How does 13,000 more jobs help address that issue?" he said. "Well, this is so transformational, just like Silicon Valley has been to the Bay Area. This will draw people in, this will draw talent in from across the country and around the world."

Walker also said, although Foxconn will set up shop in the southern part of the state, it will benefit North Central Wisconsin because the company will need at least 150 suppliers from across the state.