Amherst's Biadasz has a chance to start for Badgers as a freshman

After red-shirting last season the wait is finally over for freshman Badgers Tyler Biadasz, and he may like what he sees in his first active season with Wisconsin.

Head coach Paul Chryst said at Friday's media day that Biadasz has a very good chance to compete for the starting job at center when fall camp begins on Saturday.

"We have been impressed with Tyler," Chryst said. "He's given himself an opportunity to get a lot of reps."

After winning a state title with Amherst in 2015, Biadasz spent his redshirt season at UW improving his body and eating right in order to give himself the best opportunity to make his first season as a Badger a success.

"I feel a lot more comfortable," the 6'3", 291 pound center said. "It was really exciting at first. Now I'm more down to business and about competing."

Offensive coordinator and o-line coach Joe Rudolph echoed the same message. He sees a kid with plenty of talent, hungry to improve the finer points of his game.

"He's showed the maturity from the time he walked in that he wanted to be accountable," Rudolph said. "He wanted guys to have respect for him and he wanted guys to think that he could step in and do the job."

The Badgers begin fall camp Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.