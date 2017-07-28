1 person killed in Waushara Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 person killed in Waushara Co. crash

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Connect
MGN MGN

WAUSHARA CO. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a vehicle went off the road, through a hay field and into Willow Creek in the Town of Poy Sippi Friday night, according to Waushara Co. Sheriff's Department.

Deputies received a call of a crash on County Road D around 6 p.m.. When authorities arrived they found a vehicle had gone off the road and into Willow Creek.

One victim, a 23-year-old male from the Poy Sippi area, was found outside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dive team was called in to assist in the search.

At this time, it is unknown if there are additional victims.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.