Many Wisconsin farmers are seeking retirement advice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin agency says it's never too early for farmers who are considering retirement to start putting together a plan for their farm's future.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection's Wisconsin Farm Center gives farmers free advice.

Dan Smith is an agricultural development administrator with the department. He says the center takes about 2,000 calls annually. He says more than half the calls in 2016 were regarding setting up a plan to sell a farm.

Smith says about 98 percent of Wisconsin farms are considered family farms, though many are multi-million dollar businesses. He says transitioning from a farm supporting a single family to supporting multiple families makes succession plans complicated.

Smith says it can take six years to develop a farm succession plan.