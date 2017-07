MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police say a 30-year-old man has died after he was assaulted on the city's south side.

Police say Eradio Hernandez-Galvez of Milwaukee was struck in the head by another man about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say Hernandez-Galvez died of his injuries about 10 p.m. that night.

A 42-year-old man suspected in the assault is under arrest. Police continue to investigate.