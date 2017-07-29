Paddle Pub Crawl hits Wausau waters - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Paddle Pub Crawl hits Wausau waters

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wausau's waterways saw hundreds of kayakers Saturday during the annual Paddle Pub Crawl. 

This year marks the third running of the event, which initially started as a small gathering of friends. 

The entire community was invited to hop on board and even though the Paddle Pub Crawl is not an official event, residents like Mark Payne said that it's what the City of Wausau is all about. 

"It's just a bunch of strangers getting together and once they're on the water in kayaks, it's like everybody's friends," he said. "That's kind of the signature of Wausau. Everybody's friendly and having a good time." 

Organizers said that safety is a top priority for the event.

