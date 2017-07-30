Heyward homers in 11th inning as Cubs top Brewers 2-1 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.
   Kris Bryant had three hits, including a tying RBI single in the seventh inning, as the Cubs improved to 12-3 since the All-Star break. Kyle Hendricks pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by pain in the middle finger of his right hand.
   Second-place Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago with a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. But the Cubs responded with their fourth win in five games overall.
   Heyward drove a 1-1 slider from Jared Hughes (3-3) over the wall in right-center for his eighth homer with one out in the 11th.

