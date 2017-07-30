Wausau National All-Stars win state tournament, take giant step closer to Little League World Series

They lost the first two games of the state tournament. In the state championship game, they faced two 3-run deficits. But nothing seemed to phase the National All-Stars this past week in their pursuit of a Little League state championship.

In a game that featured six lead changes, the group of 12 year-olds rallied to defeat No. 1 seed Kenosha American, 13-9, winning just the third state title in program history and taking a big step closer to the Little League World Series.

"Proud," head coach Jeremy Jirschele said over the phone Saturday night as he tried to contain his emotions. "To have those two lossess at the beginning of the week, nobody imagined that happening. But give the boys credit, they bounced back. They understood it was a long week and really pulled together."

After being outscored 33-5 in those first two games, the team learned that star Landon Parlier would return to the field after suffering a foot injury that kept him in a boot throughout their District tournament run.

His impact was felt immediately. The team rallied to win their final three games in pool play by an average of 13 runs before making it five straight with wins in the semifinals and championship.

"Anytime you get a veteran presence and a leader back to the team it's a huge boost," Jirschele said of Parlier. "You add his bat and his demeanor and leadership. He's just a great teammate and a hard worker and the boys feed off that."

Parlier finished the state tournament 12-for-14 with 18 RBIs, 12 runs scored, and five walks. He reached base 17 times in 19 plate appearances.

The team now heads to Indianapolis next week to compete in the Great Lakes Regional tournament. There, they will be one of six teams vying for a spot in the coveted Little League World Series.

Has it even sunk in?

"It hasnt. It hasn't really yet," the manager admitted. "You start thinking about the teams that will be down there and you're like, 'Wow. That's these boys.'"

"By no means are we just happy to just make it there. We want to be able to compete and have a shot at making it to the Little League World Series"

