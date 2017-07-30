One dead following EAA seaplane accident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead following EAA seaplane accident

OSHKOSH (AP) -

Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old Minnesota woman who died after a seaplane tried to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as Diane Linker of Sauk Rapids.

Linker was a passenger in a six-seat seaplane that hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off Thursday night near the Experimental Aircraft Association's Seaplane Base near Oshkosh.

Another person remains in critical condition.
 

