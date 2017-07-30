White House pushes to pursue GOP health care bill

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

The Phoenix Fire Department says that an infant left for about two hours in a hot car has died _ the second such death in the past two days in the city.

Phoenix infant dies in hot car _ second such death in city

Tucked away in northeaster North Carolina, town is 'forgotten' as residents and jobs fall away - a story repeated across the US.

Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike after their dog brought help to the scene on a central Utah mountainside.

There are as many homeless sex offenders in California now as 2½ years ago when a state Supreme Court ruling overturning restrictions on where they can live was seen as a way to increase housing options and allow law enforcement to better track them.

Cook County Jail in Chicago has joined the ranks of such facilities are teaching inmates what to do when they see someone overdosing on opioids and then when they release them from custody handing them kits containing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Authorities say a suspect in an arson that damaged a Phoenix LGBT youth center has been arrested.

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure.

Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.

Trump administration refugee bans touted to block terrorists also are blocking orphan refugee children from reaching waiting foster families in the United States.

The White House is pushing back against the Senate's Republican leader for saying "it's time to move on" from health care.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says: "In the White House's view, they can't move on in the Senate."

For seven years, Republicans have promised that once they took power, they'd scrap President Barack Obama's health law and pass a replacement. But that effort crashed in the Senate early Friday -- prompting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to declare it's time to focus on other policy matters.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet, "Don't give up Republican senators, the World is watching."

And Mulvaney tells CNN's "State of the Union" that senators "need to stay, they need to work, they need to pass something."