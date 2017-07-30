One dead in vehicle rollover crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead in vehicle rollover crash

TOWN OF ALBAN (WAOW) -

The Portage County Sheriff's Office received reports of a one car rollover crash Saturday night in the Town of Alban.  

The crash involved a pickup truck, operated by a 62-year-old male, traveling east on Saumer Road. 

The truck struck a tree in a ditch, resulting in the car rolling over on the passenger side. 

When authorities arrived, life saving measures were initiated but the driver of the truck died at the scene. 

Officials said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Further information is expected to be released on Monday.  

