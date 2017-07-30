2 dead in Sheboygan County home, 1 person in custody - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 dead in Sheboygan County home, 1 person in custody

Posted:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) -- The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says two people were shot dead inside a home, and one person has been taken into custody.

Authorities got a call early Sunday about the shooting in a residence in Oostburg.
 
Two males were found dead inside. Their names and ages were not released. It appeared they were shot inside the home.

Authorities say a person of interest is in custody. The sheriff's office says there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were being immediately released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.