Several area fire departments are fighting a fire at the Marathon County landfill.

According to a Newsline 9 reporter on scene, smoke can be seen from a distance.

Birnamwood, Ringle, Easton, Wittenberg and Wausau Fire Departments are on the scene as well as the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with Newsline 9 for details.