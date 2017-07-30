Kicking bear ministry comes to Wausau

A camp that focuses on getting kids off the streets and into outdoor activities took place on Sunday.

Kicking Bear Ministry was founded by a man who was back and forth between foster homes and jail. Now, years later, he said he has found his purpose in life.

"The purpose of this ministry is to get kids off the streets and let them know there is a better life out there," said founder Ray Howell.

It is a one day event that is free to the public and open for all ages.

A camp that he said is the first of it's kind to come to the Wausau community.

"I hope that families get involved in activities like this," said Christopher Janke.

The camp has been in existence for 17 years and brought smiles to thousands of kids faces.

