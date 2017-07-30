First Hmong Festival gives boost to Wausau economy

All weekend long, the Hmong community gathered in Wausau to play soccer, listen to music, dance to traditional music, and enjoy food from local vendors.

Ye Leng Xiong, the event coordinator, said the festival has been in the works for years and turned out to be an economic boost for the community.

Xiong was expecting 5,000 people to attend the event but said that based off of Saturday's attendance, there would be more than 6,000 at the event.

He tells Newline 9 that over half of those at the festival were from outside of Marathon County.

"This is a unique event due to the fact that it specifically showcases diversity, culture, arts, and also talent, and sports talent in the Hmong community," said Xiong.

This is the first of it's kind in Wausau but he hopes to create an annual tradition out of this festival.