Wisconsin Valley Fair prepares for opening, amid ride concerns

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

In the wake of the deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair that killed one person and injured several others, organizers of the Wisconsin Valley Fair said safety remains a top priority. 

Fair Administrator Kaitlyn Bernarde said that they have received several calls from concerned citizens wondering if the ride that malfunctioned in Ohio will be at one of Wisconsin's largest fairs. 

Bernarde said that the Fireball ride won't be there and no other similar rides will be either. However, a ride similar has been at Marathon Park in the past. 

"The rides are inspected. We follow all protocols necessary to ensure everyone's safety," Bernarde said. "We all work together to make sure everyone's safety is number one."

Around 150,000 people are expected to attend this year's fair. It all kicks off Tuesday.

