15-year-old heads to Vegas to compete in billiards championship

Pool isn't exactly a popular sport for teenagers, but Jayda Resch developed a love for it at a very young age. Now shes traveling all the way to Las Vegas to compete in the sport.

"You have to practice a lot, a lot," Resch said.

The 15-year-old took home the gold at the 2017 Wisconsin Junior State 8-ball Championship, providing her with the ticket to Vegas to compete in the 2017 BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships.

"It was crazy everybody was so happy around me," Resch said. "The rush of energy was great. All the planning that went into it was finally paid off."

The self-taught pool player has been playing alongside her dad and grandpa since before she could even catch a glimpse over the table.

"I'm just so proud of her," Jayda's dad Adam said.

Pool was her therapy. It was her outlet to escape reality.

"My parents were divorced, so everything was kind of crazy when I was younger," Resch said. "I would go downstairs and while I was down there everything else didn't matter."

With an August 2nd tournament start date on the horizon, Resch has been more composed than one would think.

"I probably should be practicing more, but I'm trying to shoot as much as possible. I haven't really changed anything up," she said.

Resch will be shooting with a very meaningful cue stick in Vegas; one that has been in the family for over 40 years.

"I'm so proud that she's shooting with it," Adam said. "It's weird because it should just be a piece of wood--just a cue stick you know. But its more than that I literally grew up with it."

Resch's biggest pool influences will all be in attendance. She said she hopes that will not be a distraction because her goal is to stay stress-free.

"I'm not really going into it to win it. I'm just going for the experience," Resch said.

The BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships begins Wednesday and will continue until Saturday.