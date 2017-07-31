Police officer helps 4-year-old 'monster-proof' her new home

LONGMONT, Colo. -- When 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch moved into her new home, she had just one thing on her mind: Were there monsters, and where were they hiding?

"White monsters and blue monsters and black monsters," Sidney described.

Enter Longmont Police Officer, David Bonday. The pair had become fast friends during a police department BBQ just three weeks earlier.

"Why did you want him to come help you?" asked Denver 7's Molly Hendrickson.

"Well, 'cause that's what police officers do," Sidney said.

After all, he'd seen his fair share of monsters, and they had never scared him.

"Sidney's been to our police department before to bring us food and things like that, and I thought it would be a great thing to do to give a little back to her," Officer Bonday said.

So Officer Bonday made a special house call where together they searched under tables, behind doors, anywhere monsters would hide. Her mom caught part of the search on cell phone video and posted it in a now viral Facebook post.

"Man you are super, super brave. Do you see anything under there?" Officer Bonday is heard saying as Sidney looks under the couch.

After a search of the entire house, the officer declared it monster-free.

"No monsters! Definitely no monsters in the house," Officer Bonday said.

The call may have started as a quest for monsters, but in their search, they ended up finding a whole lot more.

"They understand that they can have a good trust of the police and that we're here even for the monsters, even if it's just something like monsters in the house," Officer Bonday said.