NJ gov gets in Cubs fan's face: 'You're a big shot'

MILWAUKEE — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie paused at Sunday's match-up between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs to get in a fan's face and call him a "big shot" after being heckled.

"I appreciate that," the fan, Brad Joseph, is heard replying in video shared by WISN 12 NEWS reporter Ben Hutchison.

Joseph, a relative of Hutchison's, later explained what led up to the confrontation:

"When he initially was going up the stairs I yelled his name. He was already quite a bit past me, and 30 feet away I yelled his name and told him that he sucked. ... I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He then turned around and walked all the way back towards me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute."

Joseph said the former presidential candidate made contact with him with his knee and asked if he wanted to "do something" and "start something."

"(He) was yelling at me. First he told me, 'Why don't you have another beer?' which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was kind of funny," said Joseph. "Then he started calling me a tough guy."

Hutchison began recording video at the end of the confrontation.

Despite having Christie just inches from his face, Joseph said he remained calm.

"He is a public official and this is America and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it’s not crude or profane," Joseph said.

An attempt to reach Christie's office for comment was unsuccessful by late Sunday.

Christie, whose son works for the Milwaukee Brewers, received boos from fans about two weeks ago after catching a foul ball at a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets.

The Cubs won Sunday's game, 4-2.