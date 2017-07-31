U.S. vows not to recognize results of Venezuelan election, sanctions coming

CARACAS, VENEZUELA -- The U.S. could impose sanctions against Venezuela as soon as Monday after that nation's controversial election.

On Sunday, the vote rendered a victory for Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. His goal in this election was to basically elect a whole new legislative body to rewrite the nation's constitution, a move heavily criticized internationally.

The election results give Maduro “virtually unlimited” power, according to ABC News. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called the election “another step toward dictatorship,” while President Trump has threatened “strong and swift economic action”. Sanctions against Venezuela are expected this week, and could come as soon as Monday.

There's been deep social unrest the last few months because of Venezuela's political climate. National guardsmen were needed to protect voters on election day Sunday, but that didn't stop the violence: at least 7 people were killed, including one officer. Dramatic video shows an explosion on the street, and one guardsmen set on fire by protesters. In total, at least 125 people have now been killed in the last few months in the Venezuelan unrest.