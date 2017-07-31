Sheriff: Alcohol may be a factor in fatal Portage Co. rollover

A man died Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover in Portage County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Saumer Road east of County Highway A in the Town of Alban, officials said in a release.

Robert McKeag, 62, of the Town of Alban was found in a pick up truck in the south ditch, which had struck a tree, rolled and come to a stop on the passenger side.

McKeag was extracted from the truck by medical personnel. Officials said he later died at the scene.

McKeag was the lone occupant of the truck, officials said. Portage County officials said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and entered the ditch at less than highway speed.

Alcohol was present and may have been a factor, according to the sheriff's office. Underlying medical issues were not ruled out.

The coroner's office has yet to determine the cause of death, officials said.