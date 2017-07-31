Oneida County Sheriff's Office seeking tips regarding damaged squad car

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after someone threw a concrete block off an apartment building and onto a squad car in Rhinelander.

In a Facebook post, the department said the incident happened on Sunday around 1:40 a.m.

The block was thrown from the roof of the Brown Street Apartments at 28 N. Brown St., causing damage to an Oneida County Sheriff's Office squad car.

Anybody with information regarding the incident or those involved should contact Deputy Williams at 715-361-5100 or via Facebook message.