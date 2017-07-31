SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: National Mutt Day!

Help us celebrate National Mutt Day with photos of your favorite furry friend!

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, National Mutt Day is observed across the United States twice a year: on July 31 and December 2.

National Mutt Day encourages us to embrace, save and celebrate mixed breed dogs. The website explains that millions of mixed breed dogs in shelters across the United States are waiting for someone to come and adopt them.

How to Observe

Visit a shelter, if you are unable to adopt a dog, you can always volunteer. Post on social media using #NationalMuttDay and encourage others to join in.

History

National Mutt Day was created in 2005 by Celebrity Pet Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige.

