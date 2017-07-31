Stevens Point Police: Woman punched pregnant mother in stomach "8-9 times"

A 20-year-old woman is behind bars after punching her pregnant mother in the stomach “8-9 times,” according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

Makela Lange is being held on a $300 bond on a bail jumping charge.

Authorities say they were called for a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 600 block of John's Drive on July 27. They say an unknown issue led to a fight between Lange and her 38-year-old pregnant mother.

It is unknown how far along the mother was in her pregnancy.

When police arrived on scene, officials say Lange went back into her apartment and refused to answer the door. Later that day, she was seen walking in town and was taken into custody.

The mother and daughter live in the same building, but in different apartments.

Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner tells Newsline 9 Lange was in possession of a couple of bottles of alcohol at the time of her arrest, as well as drug paraphernalia.

She's expected to be charged with battery during an initial appearance on Aug. 8.

Zenner said he did not know the condition of the unborn baby and says the mother did not seek medical treatment.

“It's not a common case where we have an unborn child involved. That is unusual. Not unheard of, but unusual,” Zenner said.