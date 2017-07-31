Lightning may have sparked Portage Co. fire

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a garage fire in Portage County, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

Officials say the fire is on N. Reserve Street in the Town of Hull. The garage was engulfed when crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Authorities tell Newsline 9 the fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike. They say a snowmobile, boat and vehicle were inside the garage when it burned down.

A Newsline 9 photographer says the fire is mostly out, as firefighters work to put out hot spots.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.