Lightning may have sparked Portage Co. fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lightning may have sparked Portage Co. fire

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Credit: Chris Fix Credit: Chris Fix
PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a garage fire in Portage County, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

Officials say the fire is on N. Reserve Street in the Town of Hull. The garage was engulfed when crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Authorities tell Newsline 9 the fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike. They say a snowmobile, boat and vehicle were inside the garage when it burned down.

A Newsline 9 photographer says the fire is mostly out, as firefighters work to put out hot spots.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.