Family speaks out following Portage Co. mobile home fire

A Portage County family continues to look for answers after their mobile home goes up in flames.

The sheriff's department is investigating the fire, and have not determined a cause yet.

John Kowalski lives on the property in the Town of Carson with his sister and grandparents.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I'm at a loss for words, I don't even know."

Kowalski is devastated, but thankful the blaze was limited to the trailer.

"It could have been my house, it could have been my grandparents' house," he said.

He said a passerby is to thank. A woman saw the flames while driving home from the Northwoods.

"I don't know how much longer it would have burned had the lady not stopped," Kowalski said. "She would have been passing in the area sooner than she did, and she said it must have been a reason that they got delayed."

The trailer is destroyed. The family estimates about $3,000 in damage.