Bucks re-sign restricted free agent guard Tony Snell

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Bucks have re-signed restricted free agent guard Tony Snell, bringing back a backcourt starter and one of the team's best defenders.

Snell set career highs in 2016-17 in points (8.5) and 3-point shooting (40.6 percent) in 80 games, all starts. His 6-foot-7 frame fits in nicely with the Bucks' length on defense.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club on Monday.

Snell was acquired in October from the Chicago Bulls for guard Michael Carter-Williams. He was taken in the first round with the 20th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2013 draft.

