Packers' DT Adams to miss 'multiple weeks' with foot injury

Packers third round pick Montravius Adams will be out "multiple weeks" and could miss the start of the regular season.

Adams, who was expected to play a big role on the interior defensive line during his rookie season, reportedly has a stress fracture in his foot that will likely require surgery.

"I don't think it's time for concern," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said prior to Monday's practice. "It's the unfortunate part of our game when it happens to young guys."

Though not worried about his defensive line depth, McCarthy did express concern that Adams' development will be affected because he's not getting practice reps that are so valuable in training camp, especially to young players.

"These practices are so critical for their development," he said. "Not only learning what to do and how to do it but how we practice and everything that goes into it. So, it's just unfortunate."

Adams recently went to see specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, source said. Bad break for #Packers 3rd-round pick. https://t.co/RbKmv4fSoH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2017

If Adams does miss the start of the season, he will be the second defensive lineman who is unavailable come September 10. Veteran defensive tackle Letroy Guion is already suspended for the first four games of the season because of a PED-related violation.

Guion is eligible to practice during training camp and play in all four of the team's preseason games. Still, with Adams out, that means more young players on the defensive line will get extra reps this summer.

Though the injury is a setback, the added competition could be a benefit.

"We still have a lot of good competitive depth inside," second-year lineman Dean Lowry said following Monday's practice. "We have guys that are playing well and even today as he didn't practice we had guys that stepped up and took extra reps and had a great practice.

"I think he'll be a great player but we've got to step up in his absence," Lowry added.

"Everybody is competing for something at the end of the day and regardless of who gets injured we are just trying to work and compete at the highest level," Kenny Clark, last year's first round draft choice, said. "We're all buddies and everybody is having fun with each other but we're all competing, just trying to get better every day and win jobs."

Clark and veteran Mike Daniels figure to be started on the defensive line, with Lowry, Christian Ringo and Ricky Jean-Francois competing for time in the rotation.

Adams was unavailable for comment on Monday.