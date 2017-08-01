Black police worry community relationships being undermined - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Black police worry community relationships being undermined

Posted:

By LISA MARIE PANE
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Trump administration's tough talk on crime and treatment of suspects is concerning black police officers.

After recent years of high-profile shootings of blacks by police, officers fear efforts to improve the relationship between police and minorities could be derailed.

A major black law enforcement group is set to hear Tuesday from Attorney General Jeff Sessions days after President Donald Trump said police shouldn't be "nice" to suspects by shielding their heads as they are lowered, handcuffed, into police cars.

The comment, now described by the White House as a joke, angered some police who said it only served to dial back progress they'd made with the people they serve.

Sessions has so far been silent on the president's remarks, and the Justice Department didn't immediately say whether he would mention them during the speech.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.