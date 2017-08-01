Early morning crash is 5th Clark Co. traffic death this year

One person died Tuesday in an early morning crash, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said the call came in just before 12:15 a.m. A pick up truck heading south on US Highway 12 tried to turn by Emer Lane in the Township of Mentor. The truck entered the west ditch, rolled several times and stopped in a corn field. The driver was ejected, officials said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor and the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

This is the fifth traffic death in Clark County for 2017, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver's name will not be released at this time.