Authorities suspect they found arsonist in burn unit

A 24-year-old found at an area hospital with severe burns is believed to be behind an explosion and fire two weeks ago that destroyed a a Honda Ridgeline and a garage on the city's north side.

According to a search warrant, a neighbor saw a man running from the fire at North 29th and West Center streets on July 17 while tearing off his two burning shirts.

That neighbor told authorities he watched as the man walked up to the truck's front passenger door and throw something inside. An explosion sent the man running.

Police found Demillion Moore in the burn unit of St. Mary's Hospital. The shoes he wore to the facility reeked of gasoline, the warrant said.

Moore is a convicted felon who was facing 16 unrelated criminal counts before the fire, which police said caused more than $20,000 in damage.

Moore is being held in the county jail while the district attorney considers the arson case.

Authorities said they're doing DNA testing on the shirts left at the scene to try to link them to Moore.