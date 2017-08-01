51 years in prison for ex-Nekoosa man for child sex crimes

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A 34-year-old former Nekoosa man was sentenced to 51 years in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls, starting in 2015, authorities said Tuesday.

Clayton J. Measor's sentencing resolved four cases filed against him.

The judge ordered him to begin serving the sentence after he completes a 10-year prison term handed down in Outagamie County in June for second-degree sexual assault of a child that occurred in 2009, according to online court records.

In plea deal with Wood County prosecutors, Measor pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, one count of second-degree sexual assault of child, two counts of child sexual exploitation involving video and one count of incest with a child for incidents in January 2015, January 2016 and May 2017, according to court records.

Prosecutors dismissed 12 felonies in the plea deal, including five counts of possessing child pornography, court records said.

The victims were girls - ages 7 ,10 and 13 - and are relatives of people who know Measor and were assaulted at Measor's home, according to a criminal complaint.

The document said investigators found 74 nude pictures of the youngest girl on Measor's cell phone and recovered five videos on his bedroom laptop computer that show nude juvenile girls in varying types of sexual behavior.

Measor was charged as repeat criminal, making punishments more severe. He was ordered Monday to spend 26 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison.