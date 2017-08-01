Attendance up at Oshkosh's EAA fly-in

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- The Experimental Aircraft Association says 590,000 people attended this year's Airventure fly-in in Oshkosh.

The EAA says some special attractions this year and good weather for most of the seven days of the convention boosted attendance 5 percent over last year. The Navy's Blue Angels and Apollo astronauts reunion were a couple of the features at this year's event.

The association says more than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. A record number of international visitors attended this year. About 2,500 people came from 80 different nations.